Google to spend further 1 billion euros to build Dutch data centers

Business

Google to spend further 1 billion euros to build Dutch data centers

Alphabet Inc.'s Google said on Monday it will invest an additional 1 billion euros (US$1.14 billion) to build data centers in the Netherlands, including a new facility in Middenmeer.

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Bookmark

AMSTERDAM: Alphabet Inc.'s Google said on Monday it will invest an additional 1 billion euros (US$1.14 billion) to build data centers in the Netherlands, including a new facility in Middenmeer.

The company had previously said it is spending 1.5 billion euros to build and then expand a data center currently under construction in Eemshaven, Netherlands.

On a call with reporters, Joe Kava, Google's chief of data centers, said the two sites will employ around 500 people once they are built.

(US$1 = 0.8784 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Deepa Babington)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark