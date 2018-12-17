Google to spend US$1 billion to establish new campus in New York

Business

Google to spend US$1 billion to establish new campus in New York

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday that it is investing over US$1 billion to establish a new campus in New York.

An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich
An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
(Updated: )

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday that it is investing over US$1 billion to establish a new campus in New York city, as it expands its presence in the city's technology corridor along the Hudson River.

The new leased campus, which is over 1.7 million square-foot, will be the primary location for Google's global business organization, the company said in a blog https://www.blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/google-hudson-square-our-expanded-new-york-campus post.

The news comes on the heels of Amazon.com Inc picking New York as its second headquarters.

Earlier in March, Google had announced a US$2.4 billion purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

