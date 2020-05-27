Google to start reopening offices, sees 30per cent capacity by September

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would start to reopen buildings in more cities beginning July 6 and scale up to 30per cent in September.

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Google would also give each employee an allowance of US$1,000, or the equivalent value in their country, to expense necessary equipment and office furniture, as it expects most of them to work from home for the remainder of the year. (https://bit.ly/2X1Uemm)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

