Google to test changes to ad practices over coming months

Google said on Monday it will test changes to its widely-used online advertising services over the coming months following the French antitrust decision.

The company also said it planned to roll these changes out 'more broadly, including some globally'.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Matthieu Protard)

Source: Reuters

