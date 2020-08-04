Google unveils its first 5G phones, starting at US$499

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday its first 5G-enabled phones, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, will be available this fall at a starting price of US$499.

The company also cut the starting price for its smartphone lineup with a non-5G version of 4a priced at US$349, looking to broaden its appeal to budget-conscious customers.

Google's lower-priced devices have been top sellers, but are far from being major profit drivers. Higher-priced devices have gained little traction versus those from industry leaders such as Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc because of limited marketing and stiff competition.

The 5G models will be available in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia, Google said.

