GoPro misses profit estimates, shares fall 12per cent

Action-camera maker GoPro Inc posted a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by aggressive cost cuts and demand for its newer Hero cameras.

REUTERS: GoPro Inc fell short of Wall Street expectations for second-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday, as it struggled to attract customers for its action cameras, sending shares down 12per cent in extended trading.

The company's trademark action cameras, which were once a must-have for surfers, sky divers and Instagram travel bloggers, have been facing stiff competition amid rising popularity of pocket-friendly smartphones with improving cameras.

Revenue rose 3per cent to US$292 million, but missed estimates of US$302.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The San Mateo, California-based company's net loss narrowed to US$11 million, or 8 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from US$37.3 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

GoPro said it was able to cut operating expenses by US$5 million in the quarter, which helped gross margins improve to 35per cent from 29per cent a year earlier.

The company said it is raising its outlook for the second half of 2019, but didn't divulge details.

Excluding items, the company earned 3 cents per share, below estimates of 4 cents per share.

