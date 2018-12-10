GoPro plans to move US-bound camera production out of China

GoPro Inc on Monday said it plans to move most of its U.S.-bound camera production out of China by the summer of 2019 to counter the potential impact from any new tariffs.

International-bound camera production will remain in China, the company said.

"It's important to note that we own our own production equipment while our manufacturing partner provides the facilities, so we expect to make this move at a relatively low cost," said Chief Financial Officer Brian McGee.

