GPS-based instrument approach procedures at Seletar Airport should attract more traffic: Industry experts

SINGAPORE: Implementing the GPS-based instrument approach procedures at Seletar Airport will ultimately result in having more airlines operate out of the airport, industry experts said on Tuesday (Apr 9).

The procedures will be developed by civil aviation authorities from both Singapore and Malaysia and replaces the Instrument Landing System (ILS) procedures which were recently withdrawn, the transport ministers from both countries said on Monday.

Advertisement

READ: Singapore, Malaysia to develop GPS-based instrument approach procedures for Seletar Airport to replace ILS

Ellis Taylor, Deputy Asia Editor at FlightGlobal, said that in the long-term, the development represents “the catalyst” for Seletar Airport to be “a true complement of Changi” as Singapore’s second gateway airport.

“In time, we could see more operations to other places in Malaysia emerge from Seletar, and potentially new entrants from Indonesia and potentially Thailand enter the market. All that stands to benefit Changi Airport Group (CAG), which is the operator of both airports.”

Firefly, Malaysian Airlines' budget turboprop arm, will resume operations to Singapore on Apr 21, operating out of Seletar Airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malindo Air, another Malaysian carrier, has also been cited by Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke, as keen to fly to Seletar Airport and has approached airport authorities in Singapore for approval.

Built on a floor area of around 10,000 sq m, Seletar Airport’s two-storey terminal is designed to handle up to 700,000 passengers a year. CAG has also earmarked the airport to handle all turboprop operations.

Meanwhile, Mr Taylor explained to CNA that ILS as a technology has been around for over 80 years, and requires a clear flightpath of up to 10km for an aircraft to land.

Using the GPS-based instrument approach procedures, planes would have more direct flight paths and landing approaches at a lower altitude, he said, adding that signals are also less likely to suffer interference which can come from other nearby aircraft compared with ILS approaches.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Until the GPS-based instrument approach procedures are issued, aircraft landing at Seletar will have to rely on visual approaches, Mr Taylor said.

“Visual approaches usually require aircraft to fly longer distances, fly alongside the runway to sight it and then make their approach.”

Airlines may have to install the necessary equipment to use satellite-based GPS signals, resulting in time and financial costs, he said. But he is nevertheless confident that they would make the necessary investments.

“We’ve seen in other places that newer technology, such as required navigation performance – which relies on GPS – is being used instead of ILS, so in time the lack of an instrument landing system will not be an impairment to Seletar’s future growth.”

WHAT IT MEANS FOR FIREFLY

Shukor Yusof, the founder of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, said that the resumption of FireFly flights into Seletar would help the airline stem losses of up to RM20 million (S$6.6 million) a month from not being able to fly into Singapore - one of its cash cow destinations.

Firefly suspended flights to Singapore on Dec 1 last year. Prior to the suspension, it operated 20 daily turboprop flights between Changi Airport and Subang, Ipoh as well as Kuantan.

“Singapore-Kuala Lumpur is (one of) the world's busiest sectors. Having another air link (via Subang) gives passengers an alternative access into Singapore. It provides a viable choice for city dwellers in Kuala Lumpur as Subang is closer to the (city centre) and the ATR is a small aircraft that's economical and has quick turnaround times,” said Mr Yusof.

He added that FireFly, will however have to work hard to recapture market share.

“Firefly has a lot of catching up to do having lost time and money over the past few months since the impasse. The momentum is somewhat lost and it could be a struggle for (them) to be able to entice passengers to fly from Seletar.”

A WIN-WIN FOR ALL

Both experts agree however that the resumption of Firefly flights into Seletar Airport represents a new period of growth for all the parties involved.

“The most immediate impact will be on Firefly, which once again gains access to a relatively large and lucrative market in Singapore and could set them up for further growth into the country. Down the track, assuming that the airport can become well established, we may see new entrants come in… and that will benefit all travellers by providing greater choice of routes and more competition,” said Mr Taylor.