Grab to increase platform fees for food, mart delivery orders

SINGAPORE: Technology company Grab will increase its platform fee for food and minimart deliveries from late next month, the company said in an email to customers on Wednesday (Mar 31).

Grab said it will raise the platform fee for GrabFood and GrabMart to S$0.30 per order, an increase of S$0.10 from the current rate. The new rate takes effect on Apr 22.

"Over the past year, demand for deliveries has increased. And along with it, the need to provide a safer and more efficient platform for you and our delivery-partners," said Grab in an email to users.

"In order to continue doing so sustainably, we will be adjusting our platform fee ... This will go towards maintaining current features and developing new ones."

The move comes about a year after Grab introduced a S$0.20 platform fee for its food delivery service on Mar 27, 2020.

In December, it also introduced a S$0.30 platform fee for all rides, except for GrabHitch and GrabResponse.

The company said in the email to users on Wednesday that the platform fees will go towards three areas: Safety, security and efficiency.

It said that it will soon introduce new features to reduce the waiting time for delivery-partners at stores, enabling them to process and deliver orders more quickly.

It also plans to enhance fraud prevention measures, a move that will provide "better protection from harassment and pranks".

"We look forward to delivering a better platform and experience for you and our delivery-partners," said Grab.