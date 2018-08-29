Grab says it holds 65% of Indonesia ride-hailing market

A passenger sits next to Grab corner sign as he waits for a Grab bike at Sudirman train station in Jakarta, Indonesia on Mar 26, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Beawiharta)
SINGAPORE: Grab holds 65 per cent of Indonesia's ride-hailing market, its managing director for the country said on Wednesday.

The Singapore-based firm recently raised US$1 billion in fresh funding to expand in Southeast Asia biggest economy, which it has earmarked as a priority market.

Grab said in a statement on Wednesday it would invest US$250 million in Indonesian startups through its Grab Ventures arm, with a focus on firms involved in "mobility, food, logistics, fintech and other O2O (online to offline) challenges". 

