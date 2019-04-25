Grab invests in Ninja Van, announces regional partnership

SINGAPORE: Grab and Ninja Van announced on Thursday (Apr 25) that Grab has invested in the logistics company, and Ninja Van's logistics services will be integrated into the Grab app in a regional partnership.

"Ninja Van’s logistics services will be available on the Grab app via GrabExpress in the second quarter of this year," said the companies in a press release.



GrabExpress is Grab’s on-demand parcel and courier delivery service and is available in 150 cities across Southeast Asia.

The delivery service, to be rolled out in phases across the region, will be expanded to include more options like nationwide scheduled deliveries, as well as inter-city deliveries.

Ninja Van will work towards adopting GrabPay across its platform and collaborate to roll out lending and insurance products offered by Grab Financial Group to its merchants and delivery partners, they said.



The homegrown logistics company serves more than 450 cities in the region.

As part of the strategic partnership, Grab has invested an undisclosed amount in Ninja Van. The companies did not provide details of the deal.



"We’re excited about this partnership and how it will change the game for smaller businesses and social selling communities in Southeast Asia, even for consumers who may send parcels from time to time,” said Mr Lai Chang Wen, co-founder and CEO of Ninja Van.



Ms Adelene Foo, who heads GrabExpress, said that the collaboration makes it easy for sellers and buyers to to send and receive parcels using the Grab app.



“As e-commerce and social commerce become increasingly ubiquitous in Southeast Asia, Grab is committed to enabling millions of e-commerce micro-entrepreneurs scale their businesses across the region via GrabExpress," she added.

