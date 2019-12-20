Graphic: For veteran Netflix shareholders, it's been a very good decade

SAN FRANCISCO: For long-term shareholders of Netflix , the end of December marks an extremely rewarding decade.

Shares of the video-streaming heavyweight have surged over 4,100per cent since the end of 2009, making it the S&P 500's top performer over the past 10 years. Analysts mostly recommend investors keep buying the shares, even as the Los Gatos, California, company faces a surge in competition and questions about whether it can maintain its rapid user growth.

The dramatic rise of Netflix's business and share price established the company as part of the so-called FANG quartet of high-growth stocks - along with Facebook , Amazon.com and Google-owner Alphabet - that captivated investors and accounted for much of Wall Street's rally in recent years. Netflix expanded its subscriber base from 12 million at the end of 2009 to 158 million last September.

But at the start of 2010, when mailing DVDs to customers was still a large chunk of Netflix's business, the average analyst recommendation for the company was "hold," making it one of the S&P 500 stocks least favored by analysts at that time.

As well as being the top overall performer across the decade, Netflix was the S&P 500's strongest annual performer in 2010, 2013 and 2015, gaining 219per cent, 298per cent and 134per cent in each of those years, respectively.

The only other S&P 500 component leading the index more than once on an annual basis over the decade was chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices , which surged 80per cent last year and is on track to gain 132per cent in 2019. Up over 340per cent since the end of 2009, AMD's recent surge marks a comeback after a downturn in personal computer sales in the first half of the decade had many investors questioning whether the chipmaker would survive at all in the shadow of semiconductor giant Intel .

Under Chief Executive Lisa Su, who took over in 2014, AMD stopped losing money and is expected by analysts to expand its bottom line by over 40per cent in 2019, according to Refinitiv.

Following its stellar stock market performance, Netflix is now struggling with slowing subscriber growth, ballooning costs to produce content and new competition from Walt Disney and other services. With Netflix up 24per cent in 2019 and falling short of the S&P 500's 28per cent gain, analysts on average now recommend buying its shares. The stock remains down 20per cent from its record high close in July 2018.

The S&P 500's second-strongest performer of the decade has been electronic bond trading system operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc , up over 2,600per cent, followed by medical equipment maker Abiomed , which has surged over 1,800per cent.

In ninth place is Ulta Beauty , which has flourished even as other shopping mall retailers struggled to fend off Amazon and is up 1,280per cent over the decade. Amazon clocks in as the decade's 11th-strongest S&P 500 performer, gaining 1,232per cent.

Investors buying the stocks most highly rated on average by analysts at the start of the decade, and holding them through 2019, mostly would have done well. But investors buying and holding the stocks least liked by analysts at the end of 2009 also would have fared well.

Among current S&P 500 components, Incyte , CMS Energy , J M Smucker , United Airlines and Delta Air Lines were the stocks with the highest aggregate analyst rating at the end of 2009, and of those, only J M Smucker underperformed the S&P 500's total return of over 250per cent during the decade, including dividends. The five stocks least liked by analysts at the start of the decade were Ameren , Brown-Forman , Apartment Investment and Management Co , Hershey and American International Group , and of those, only AIG has underperformed the S&P 500.

As the decade nears its finish, just one stock in the S&P 500 has an average analyst rating of "sell": Franklin Resources , the holding company that owns Franklin Templeton Investments. Eight analysts recommend selling Franklin Resources, while six are neutral and none recommend buying, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Alden Bentley, Megan Davies and Dan Grebler)