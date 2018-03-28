Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for US$5 billion order of 42 planes
Aegean Airlines will order 42 aircraft worth US$5 billion (4.04 billion euros) from Airbus as Greece's largest carrier renews its fleet of single-aisle planes, executives said on Wednesday.
ATHENS: Aegean Airlines will order 42 aircraft worth US$5 billion (4.04 billion euros) from Airbus as Greece's largest carrier renews its fleet of single-aisle planes, executives said on Wednesday.
Seeking to reduce maintenance costs, Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, had been weighing its options between the Airbus A320neo and Boeing's 737 MAX.
(1 euro = US$1.2387)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)