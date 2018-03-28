Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for US$5 billion order of 42 planes

Aegean Airlines will order 42 aircraft worth US$5 billion (4.04 billion euros) from Airbus as Greece's largest carrier renews its fleet of single-aisle planes, executives said on Wednesday.

Logo of Airbus is pictured at the Airbus A380 final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac
Logo of Airbus is pictured at the Airbus A380 final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Seeking to reduce maintenance costs, Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, had been weighing its options between the Airbus A320neo and Boeing's 737 MAX.

(1 euro = US$1.2387)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

