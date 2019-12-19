Greenland to pick Ericsson over Huawei for 5G rollout

COPENHAGEN: Greenland will pick Sweden's Ericsson over China's Huawei to supply equipment for its fifth-generation (5G) telecoms network, state telecoms operator Tele Greenland said on Thursday (Dec 19).

"5G is coming to Greenland, but no date has been set for this yet. We do not see Huawei as a possible supplier of (Tele Greenland's) 5G network," CEO Kristian Reinert Davidsen told broadcaster KNR.

His comments were confirmed to Reuters by a Tele Greenland spokeswoman.

Ericsson, which also supplied Greenland's 4G network, was not immediately available for comment. Huawei's representation in Denmark did not reply to a request for comment.

Fearing high-tech espionage, and battling with China over trade, the United States has pushed allies to exclude Huawei from lucrative 5G deals. Huawei has denied its equipment can be used for spying.

Earlier this year, privately held Danish telecoms operator TDC also picked Ericsson over Huawei for its 5G network. TDC said it was a commercial decision, but that it "was not blind" to widespread concerns about Huawei and information security.



