Greenlight's David Einhorn pitches long on AerCap, short on GATX at Sohn Conference

David Einhorn, president of Greenlight Capital, at the Sohn Investment Conference said his firm is positive on airplane leasing company AerCap Holdings and negative on railcar leasing company GATX Corp.

REUTERS: David Einhorn, president of Greenlight Capital, at the Sohn Investment Conference said his firm is positive on airplane leasing company AerCap Holdings and negative on railcar leasing company GATX Corp.

Einhorn said GATX has "trouble returning to pre-crisis usage levels," while AerCorp shares are trading at half the book value and less than half the price-to-earnings of GATX's shares.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)