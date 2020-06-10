CrossFit founder steps down as CEO after criticism over Floyd tweet

WASHINGTON, DC: CrossFit founder Greg Glassman stepped down as chief executive on Tuesday (Jun 9), days after he apologised for his tweet on the killing of an unarmed black man as it drew criticism and led to footwear brand Reebok ending its tie up with the fitness regimen.

His resignation comes at a time when sensitivity to issues facing people of color has taken center stage in the United States, with protests across the country after the killing of George Floyd on May 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm stepping down as CEO of CrossFit Inc, and I have decided to retire. On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members," he said in a company statement that named Dave Castro as the new CEO.

The post was in response to a tweet by research firm Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that classified racism and discrimination as public health issue.

The tweet, which equated the police killing of Floyd to the COVID-19 pandemic, drew flak and led to an apology from Glassman after Adidas AG-owned Reebok ended its 10-year-old partnership with his company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

.@CrossFitCEO: "I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday.



My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. — CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 8, 2020



