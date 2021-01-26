Grindr faces US$11.7 million fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

OSLO: Norway's Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday (Jan 26) it plans to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns (US$11.7 million) for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.

U.S.-based Grindr, which describes itself as the world's largest social networking app for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

"Our preliminary conclusion is that the breaches are very severe," the Norwegian agency said in a statement announcing what it said was a record fine.

Grindr has until Feb 15 to respond to the claims, after which the Data Protection Authority will make its final decision in the case, the agency said.

The Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC), a watchdog, said in a January 2020 report that Grindr shared detailed user data with third parties involved in advertising and profiling, such as a user's IP address, advertising ID, GPS location, age and gender.

