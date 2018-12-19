GSK and Pfizer to combine consumer health businesses

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Pfizer Inc said they would combine their consumer health businesses in a joint venture with sales of 9.8 billion pounds (US$12.7 billion), majority owned by the British company.

GSK said on Wednesday the deal laid the foundation for the creation of two new UK-based global companies focused on Pharmaceuticals/Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)