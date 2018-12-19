GSK and Pfizer to combine consumer health businesses

Business

GSK and Pfizer to combine consumer health businesses

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Pfizer Inc said they would combine their consumer health businesses in a joint venture with sales of 9.8 billion pounds (US$12.7 billion), majority owned by the British company.

Logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen in Zurich
The logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bookmark

LONDON: GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Pfizer Inc said they would combine their consumer health businesses in a joint venture with sales of 9.8 billion pounds (US$12.7 billion), majority owned by the British company.

GSK said on Wednesday the deal laid the foundation for the creation of two new UK-based global companies focused on Pharmaceuticals/Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark