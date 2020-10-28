GSK expects full-year earnings to be at lower end of its forecast

Britain's GSK said on Wednesday it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be at the lower end of its forecast as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts vaccination rates, especially for its blockbuster shingles vaccine.

Company logo of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is seen at their Stevenage facility
FILE PHOTO: Company logo of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is seen at their Stevenage facility, Britain October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
The world's largest vaccine maker now expects 2020 profit to be at the lower end of its forecast of a 1per cent-4per cent drop, which did not include any potential impact from the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

