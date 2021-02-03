GSK says split plans on track, forecasts dip in profit this year

Britain's GSK said on Wednesday its plan to split into two businesses was on track, as the drugmaker aiding in COVID-19 vaccine developments forecast 2021 profit to fall by a mid- to high-single digit percentage.

FILE PHOTO: Company logo of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is seen at their Stevenage facility, Britain October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

The company, which earlier in the day announced a tie-up with CureVac to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, reported a 2per cent fall in turnover in the three months ended Dec. 31. Adjusted earnings came in at 23.3 pence per share.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

