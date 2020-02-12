Gucci owner Kering flags China virus uncertainties after strong fourth-quarter

Kering on Wednesday said the coronavirus health scare in China could heighten uncertainties for the luxury goods market, as the Gucci owner posted higher-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company said the virus outbreak, which has particularly affected its key Chinese market, could have an impact on "consumption trends and tourism flows, and their ability to affect economic growth."

Last year Kering, like other luxury labels, managed to offset a sharp decline in sales in Hong Kong, due to months of protests in the Chinese-ruled city, thanks to strong growth in mainland China.

But with entire cities in the world's second biggest economy shut off, flights canceled and many countries banning entry to visitors coming from China, Kering and other high-end houses could face a major sales hit.

Kering's financial chief Jean-Marc Duplaix told reporters the company "remained very confident about its growth potential in the medium and long term" despite the current uncertainty.

Kering's revenues rose 13.8per cent to 4.36 billion euros (US$4.76 billion) in the October to December period, up 11.4per cent on a like-for-like basis, which strips out currency changes and acquisitions.

That was broadly in line with its performance in the previous quarter and beat analyst forecasts, despite sales halving in Hong Kong, according to Duplaix.

Kering, which also owns brands like Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, now relies on Gucci for 83per cent of its recurring operating income.

Duplaix said Gucci had returned to growth in the United States in the fourth quarter after an advertising and diversity campaign helped reverse a decline in sales there.

The group posted a 37.4per cent drop in net income for 2019, penalized in part by a record Italian tax settlement of 1.25 billion euros linked to Gucci.

Italian puffer jacket maker Moncler warned this week that shopper numbers at its stores in China had plunged 80per cent since the coronavirus outbreak, while jewelery maker Pandora has said business in the country had ground to a halt.

