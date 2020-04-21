Gucci sales hit hard by start of virus outbreak in China

MILAN/PARIS: French luxury goods group Kering said on Tuesday (Apr 21) comparable sales fell by 16.4 per cent in the first quarter, with its Gucci brand hit harder than its other labels due to its strong exposure to China at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

The health crisis first hit China - a major market for high-end wares - late last year before spreading elsewhere, and several European states including Italy and France as well as the United States have since gone into lockdown to try to cope.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At group level, Kering sales fell 15.4 per cent to 3.2 billion euros (US$3.47 billion). That was a 16.4 per cent drop like-for-like, which strips out the effect of acquisitions and currency swings.

Gucci's like-for-like sales were down 23.2 per cent in the period, while those at Saint Laurent, which is less reliant on China, dropped 13.8 per cent.

