Guess co-founder Paul Marciano gives up daily duties amid probe for improper conduct

NEW YORK: Guess Inc said on Tuesday (Feb 20) its co-founder, Paul Marciano, will relinquish his day-to-day responsibilities at the company, on an unpaid basis, following allegations of improper conduct.

Earlier this month, model and actress Kate Upton tweeted, accusing Marciano of using his power to harass women.

The fashion retailer's board in early February had formed a special committee, made up of two independent directors, to oversee an ongoing investigation into allegations against Marciano.