Guoxuan says in talks with Volkswagen, hasn't reached binding agreement
SHANGHAI: Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd is in talks with Volkswagen AG for potential strategic cooperation in technology, product, and capital, the Chinese battery maker wrote in a company filing on Monday.
Guoxuan added it has not reached a legally binding agreement with the German automaker regarding the terms and conditions of its cooperation.
On Friday, Reuters reported that Volkswagen was preparing to purchase a 20per cent stake in Guoxuan.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz)