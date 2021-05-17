H&M begins placing orders again in Myanmar

Fashion retailer H&M said on Monday it was gradually beginning to place new orders again with its suppliers in Myanmar after a temporary pause following the military coup in the country.

"With our decision we want to avoid the imminent risk of our suppliers having to close their factories which would inevitably result in unemployment for tens of thousands of garment workers," it said in a statement.

"We are of course deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar."

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)