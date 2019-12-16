H&M's sales grow 5% in fourth-quarter in local currencies

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's H&M , the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Monday (Dec 16) a slightly smaller rise in fiscal fourth-quarter sales than expected and said the fact Black Friday fell later this year had a negative effect.

Net sales in the September-November period rose 9 per cent to 61.7 billion crowns (US$6.41 billion) from a year-earlier 56.4 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a 10 per cent rise to 62.0 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimates.

In local currencies, sales growth was 5 per cent.

