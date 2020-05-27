H&M set to cancel furloughs for 2,500 at Stockholm headquarters

H&M , the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Wednesday it expects the 2,500 furloughed staff at its headquarters in Stockholm to be able to return to work by July.

STOCKHOLM: H&M , the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Wednesday it expects the 2,500 furloughed staff at its headquarters in Stockholm to be able to return to work by July.

"As it currently stands, we will not seek to extend the furlough period for our staff at the headquarters in Sweden to the July-October period," a H&M spokeswoman said in a text message.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)