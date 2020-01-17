H&M to enter Panama in 2020

The world's second-biggest fashion retailer H&M said on Friday it would expand to Central America, starting with a first store in Panama at the end of 2020.

H&M, which has 50 online markets and stores in 73 markets currently, said in a statement it would operate in Central America through a franchise agreement with Panama-based Hola Moda S.A.

