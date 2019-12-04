Hadi Zablit named general secretary of Renault, Nissan alliance

Renault SA , Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors on Wednesday said they had appointed Hadi Zablit as general secretary of their automaking alliance to accelerate business efficiencies across the companies.

Zablit, now a senior vice president of business development at the alliance, takes up the new position on Monday and will focus on maximizing the contribution of the alliance's scale to the profits of each company.

Further details of these plans will be announced in coming weeks, the alliance said in a statement.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)