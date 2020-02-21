China's Citic, AIbank to lend Haidilao restaurants 2.1 billion yuan

A Haidilao hotpot restaurant is closed over safety concerns following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Beijing, China Feb 7, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)
BEIJING: China’s Citic Bank and AIBank will lend 2.1 billion yuan (US$298.77 million) to hotpot chain Haidilao International to help it manage the plunge in demand during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement on AIBank’s official WeChat account on Friday (Feb 21).

AIBank is a digital bank jointly owned by Citic Bank Corp Ltd and search engine company Baidu.

The banks have already issued 810 million yuan to the restaurant chain, said the statement.

Source: Reuters/nc

