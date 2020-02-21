China's Citic, AIbank to lend Haidilao restaurants 2.1 billion yuan
BEIJING: China’s Citic Bank and AIBank will lend 2.1 billion yuan (US$298.77 million) to hotpot chain Haidilao International to help it manage the plunge in demand during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement on AIBank’s official WeChat account on Friday (Feb 21).
AIBank is a digital bank jointly owned by Citic Bank Corp Ltd and search engine company Baidu.
The banks have already issued 810 million yuan to the restaurant chain, said the statement.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of COVID-19 and its development
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram