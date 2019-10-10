Halliburton cuts 178 employees in Colorado: filing

Top U.S. hydraulic fracturing provider Halliburton this week said it would cut 178 employees in Colorado, according to a state filing.

The layoffs are concentrated in Mesa county in Western Colorado, according to a notice with Colorado's Department of Labor and Employment.

Earlier this year, Halliburton said it had cut its North American workforce by 8per cent as reduced customer spending prompted a slowdown in hydraulic fracturing activity.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Bernadette Baum)