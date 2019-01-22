Halliburton posts fourth-quarter profit compared with year-ago loss

Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a loss for the same period a year ago when it set aside US$1.05 billion for income tax payments related to a change in U.S. taxes.

FILE PHOTO: Oil production equipment is seen in a Halliburton yard in Williston
FILE PHOTO: Oil production equipment is seen in a Halliburton yard in Williston, North Dakota, U.S., April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

The company said net income attributable to the company was US$664 million, or 76 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of US$824 million or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was largely flat at US$5.94 billion.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

