Halliburton posts fourth-quarter profit compared with year-ago loss

REUTERS: Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a loss for the same period a year ago when it set aside US$1.05 billion for income tax payments related to a change in U.S. taxes.

The company said net income attributable to the company was US$664 million, or 76 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of US$824 million or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was largely flat at US$5.94 billion.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)