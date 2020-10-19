Halliburton posts loss as oil rout hits services demand
Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Monday posted its fourth consecutive quarterly loss as this year's slump in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand for its services.
REUTERS: Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co on Monday posted its fourth consecutive quarterly loss as this year's slump in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand for its services.
Net loss attributable to the company was US$17 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of US$295 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)