Halliburton posts third-straight quarterly loss amid shale slump

Halliburton Co on Monday posted its third straight quarterly loss as the oilfield services provider recorded a US$2.1 billion impairment charge due to weak demand from North American customers reeling under lower oil prices.

REUTERS: Halliburton Co on Monday posted its third straight quarterly loss as the oilfield services provider recorded a US$2.1 billion impairment charge due to weak demand from North American customers reeling under lower oil prices.

The company reported a net loss of US$1.7 billion, or US$1.91 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of US$75 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Excluding charges, Halliburton earned 5 cents per share.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)