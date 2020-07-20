Halliburton posts third-straight quarterly loss amid shale slump

Halliburton Co on Monday posted its third straight quarterly loss as the oilfield services provider recorded a US$2.1 billion impairment charge due to weak demand from North American customers reeling under lower oil prices.

The company reported a net loss of US$1.7 billion, or US$1.91 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of US$75 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges, Halliburton earned 5 cents per share.

