Halliburton profit falls 32per cent on weak North America drilling

REUTERS: Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co reported a 32per cent slump in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by a slowdown in shale drilling in North America, its biggest market.

Net profit attributable to Halliburton fell to US$295 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$435 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10per cent to US$5.55 billion.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)