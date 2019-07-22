Halliburton profit plunges 85per cent on impairment, severance charges

Halliburton Co reported an 85.3per cent slump in quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by asset impairment and severance charge as the oilfield services provider continued to cut costs in the face of weak oil prices.

Net profit attributable to Halliburton fell to US$75 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$511 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to US$5.93 billion from US$6.15 billion in the quarter.

