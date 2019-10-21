Halliburton revenue drops more than expected as shale demand slows

Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co reported a 32per cent slump in quarterly profit on Monday, hit by a slowdown in shale drilling in North America, its biggest market.

Revenue from North America, which accounts for more than half of the company's total, fell 21per cent in the third quarter, primarily due to lower pressure pumping activity and pricing.

Halliburton, the largest provider of hydraulic fracking fleets, said completion and production revenue fell 16per cent in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Larger rival Schlumberger said on Friday it had recorded a US$1.58 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its pressure pumping business in North America.

"These results from Halliburton bring into crystal-clear focus the speed with which North America (NAM) land well construction and completion activity eroded during course of Q3," Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co analysts wrote in a note.

Oilfield service providers are struggling with reduced spending by oil and gas producers as investors push for higher buybacks and dividends rather than growth in a weak oil price environment.

Halliburton was forced to cut 650 jobs across Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and North Dakota amid the slowing oil and gas activity, while smaller rival ProPetro Holding Corp cut about 150 workers, sources told Reuters.

Net profit attributable to Halliburton fell to US$295 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$435 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had on average estimated 34 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue fell to US$5.55 billion, below analysts' average estimate of US$5.81 billion.

Shares of the company were unchanged in premarket trading, having fallen about 31per cent so far this year through Friday's close. The S&P 500 Energy sector index has fallen just 0.8per cent during the same time.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)