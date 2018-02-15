Halliburton says sand delivery delays to reduce first-quarter EPS by 10 cents

Halliburton Co's first-quarter earnings would be reduced by 10 cents per share due to delays in sand deliveries, a company executive said on Thursday.

REUTERS: Halliburton Co's first-quarter earnings would be reduced by 10 cents per share due to delays in sand deliveries, a company executive said on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Christopher Weber, speaking at the Credit Suisse energy summit, said the oilfield services company had been facing delays of up to 72 hours since February.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)