Halliburton takes US$2.2 billion charge on fracking, swings to loss

REUTERS: Halliburton Co swung to a loss in the fourth-quarter as it took a charge of US$2.2 billion on its fracking business due to falling demand from oil and gas producers in North America, its largest market.

The company on Tuesday reported a net loss attributable to it of US$1.7 billion, or US$1.88 per share, compared with a profit of US$664 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)