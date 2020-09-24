Harley books US$75 million in fresh restructuring costs, discontinues India operations

U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson said on Thursday it expects to report US$75 million in additional restructuring costs for 2020 related to actions including discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India.

The company said it now expects total restructuring costs of about US$169 million in 2020. (https://bit.ly/3mPHZnx)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)