Harley books US$75 million in fresh restructuring costs, discontinues India operations

U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson said on Thursday it expects to report US$75 million in additional restructuring costs for 2020 related to actions including discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India.

The logo of U.S. motorcycle company Harley-Davidson is seen on one of their models at a shop in Par
The logo of U.S. motorcycle company Harley-Davidson is seen on one of their models at a shop in Paris, France, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The company said it now expects total restructuring costs of about US$169 million in 2020.

The company said it now expects total restructuring costs of about US$169 million in 2020. (https://bit.ly/3mPHZnx)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

