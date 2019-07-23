Harley-Davidson cuts 2019 shipments forecast after sales slump

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 19.3per cent fall in quarterly profits on Tuesday, hurt by higher-tariff costs as well as a continued slide in sales in the United States.

CHICAGO: Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday trimmed the forecast for shipments of its motorcycles in 2019 after worldwide sales in the second quarter slumped, hurt by higher tariff costs as well as weak demand in the United States.

Operating margin in the motorcycles segment, or how much profit the company makes per dollar of sales after accounting for production costs, was also revised down.

The revised outlook led to a 4per cent fall in the company's stock price in premarket trade.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company now expects to ship about 212,000 to 217,000 bikes in 2019. This compares with the company's original estimate of 217,000 to 222,000 bikes for the year.

Operating margin as a percent of motorcycle revenue is projected to be about 6per cent to 7per cent this year, lower than the 8.0per cent to 9.0per cent estimated earlier.

Harley's challenges in the United States, which accounts for more than half of the company's sales, are well documented - core customers are growing older and outreach efforts to attract new and young riders have yet to show results.

U.S. retail sales were down 8per cent from a year ago in the second quarter.

In a reflection of the demographic headwind, the heavyweight motorcycle maker's stock price has declined by 46per cent in the past five years. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 50per cent.

Compounding the company's troubles is U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war. In retaliation for the tariffs the White House placed on imported steel and aluminum, the European Union increased import duties on U.S.-manufactured Harley bikes to 31per cent from 6per cent last June.

Similarly, China's tariffs on the bikes exported from the U.S. have increased to 55per cent from 30per cent as a result of the trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

The incremental tariffs cost the company US$34.4 million in the June quarter, contributing to a 12.5per cent plunge in retail sales in Europe.

Overall, worldwide sales in the quarter were down 8.4per cent from a year ago. However, in a sliver lining for the American company, sales in emerging market were up 7.6per cent year-on-year.

To mitigate the EU tariffs, Harley said it got the approval from the trading bloc to ship bikes from its Thailand facility.

In the latest quarter, Harley's profits declined to US$1.23 per share from US$1.45 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected the earnings to come in at US$1.20 per share.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Nick Zieminski)