Harley-Davidson halts electric motorcycle production

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday it has stopped production of its first electric motorcycle after discovering a glitch in the final quality checks.

REUTERS: Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday it has stopped production of its first electric motorcycle after discovering a glitch in the final quality checks.

The motorcycle maker said it does not have a timeline as to when the production will resume.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)