Harley-Davidson halts electric motorcycle production
Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday it has stopped production of its first electric motorcycle after discovering a glitch in the final quality checks.
The motorcycle maker said it does not have a timeline as to when the production will resume.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)