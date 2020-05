Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc on Thursday named Jochen Zeitz as chief executive officer. Zeitz has served as acting president and CEO of the company since February 2020.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

