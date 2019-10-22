Harley-Davidson tops forecasts as international sales improve

REUTERS: Harley-Davidson Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on Tuesday and stuck to its full-year shipment forecast, allaying fears of another hit from European import tariffs and a further slump in sales in its main U.S. market.

Shares of the company rose 5.2per cent in premarket trading as it reported the first rise in international sales in a year and a dip of just 3.6per cent in U.S. retail motorcycle sales, its smallest quarterly decline in nearly three years.

Harley, which has been criticized by President Donald Trump for its plan to shift some U.S. production overseas, has been battling the effects of global trade wars on its business while sales at home dwindle as its core customers age.

Earlier this year, Harley said retaliatory import duties imposed by the European Union on its bikes would cost the company between US$100 million and US$120 million in 2019.

It still reported a 24per cent drop in quarterly profit, but excluding items the company earned 70 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations of 52 cents per share.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products overall fell 4.9per cent to US$1.07 billion.

International retail sales rose 2.7per cent to 23,619 motorcycle in the third quarter, the first rise in a year.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Patrick Graham)