Harley-Davidson's shares tumble on steeper fall in revenues

CHICAGO: Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday reported a larger-than-expected decline in its motorcycles revenue hurt by a continuing slide in retail sales in the United States, sending its shares plunging in pre-market trade.

The company said revenues at its motorcycles, parts & accessories and general merchandise segment fell an annual 8.5per cent to US$874.1 million in the fourth quarter to end-December from US$955.6 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv on average expected revenues to decline 3.7per cent to US$920.14 million in the quarter.

Harley's shares were last trading down 7.2per cent at US$32.34 in pre-market trade.

Harley's challenges in the United States, which accounts for more than half of the company's sales, are well documented - core customers are growing older and outreach efforts to attract new and young riders have yet to show results.

In the December quarter, U.S. retail sales declined for the 12th straight quarter, falling an annual 3.1per cent.

Harley expects revenues from the motorcycles segment to be about US$4.53 to US$4.66 billion in 2020 compared with US$4.57 billion last year.

Lower restructuring expenses helped the company report higher profits in the latest quarter. Its net income rose to US$13.5 million or US$0.09 a share in the December quarter from US$0.5 million or US$0.00 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profit for the quarter came in at 20 cents a share, compared with 17 cents per share last year.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, editing by Chizu Nomiyama)