Harley-Davidson says investor Impala drops plans for board nominations

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday that investor Impala Asset Management no longer planned to nominate two candidates to its board.

FILE PHOTO: Paris Auto Show
FILE PHOTO: A Harley-Davidson Inc. logo is seen at the Paris auto show in Paris, France, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Under the agreement, Impala can submit up to two nominations who are not associated with the investor for the position of additional independent director, the motorcycle maker said in a filing.(https://bit.ly/2UKYbtk)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

