Harley-Davidson says majority of its global production employees on temporary layoff

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Wednesday the majority of its global production employees were currently on a temporary layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS: Harley-Davidson Inc said on Wednesday the majority of its global production employees were currently on a temporary layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also said its chief executive officer and the board of directors would forgo their salaries in response to the outbreak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)