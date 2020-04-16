Harley-Davidson says majority of its global production employees on temporary layoff

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Wednesday the majority of its global production employees were currently on a temporary layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. motorcycle company Harley-Davidson is seen on one of their models at a shop in Paris, France, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

The company also said its chief executive officer and the board of directors would forgo their salaries in response to the outbreak.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

