Harley-Davidson scoots into kids electric two-wheelers with StaCyc deal

FILE PHOTO: A Harley-Davidson Inc. logo is seen at the Paris auto show in Paris, France, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
REUTERS: Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday acquired StaCyc Inc, which makes electric two-wheelers for kids, the U.S. motorcycle maker said.

StaCyc's 'EDRIVE' two-wheelers retail in the range of US$649 and US$699, Harley said.

Harley did not disclose the price of the deal.

