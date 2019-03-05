Harley-Davidson scoots into kids electric two-wheelers with StaCyc deal
Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday acquired StaCyc Inc, which makes electric two-wheelers for kids, the U.S. motorcycle maker said.
StaCyc's 'EDRIVE' two-wheelers retail in the range of US$649 and US$699, Harley said.
Harley did not disclose the price of the deal.
